Parallel Teardrop Pendant Light by Hennepin Made - Color: Bronze - Finish: Silver - (PTD-203)
Design by Jackson Schwartz and Joe Limpert, 2013. Made in USA by Hennepin Made. The Parallel Series brings together the rich complementary duo of spun aluminum and hand blown glass. The pendant lights in this collection pair two materials that create a dynamic contrast while at the same time allowing for an elegant harmony. With the option of vibrant colors or subtle tones, these handcrafted lights can make a bold statement or quietly bring together any space. The flowing contour of the Parallel Teardrop Pendant Light exemplifies industrial precision with handmade beauty. Inspired by raindrops, the crisp union of glass and metal converge along the smooth curve of this light. Each delicate piece is made with care and attention resulting in a level of quality that will enhance any space. Dimmer compatible. Shown in Dark Bronze mount with Sapphire glass. In 2011, Joe Limpert and Jackson Schwartz dreamed up Minneapolis-based Hennepin Made, an independent glass studio that focuses on creating handmade glass lighting for designers and retailers. The pair base their company philosophy off of their belief that the art of handmade products should not be lost in our modern culture. The hands-on nature of Hennepin Made ensures that each of their colored hand-blown glass and spun aluminum pendant lights are unique and made with care and style. Shape: Teardrop. Color: Bronze. Finish: Champagne