Parallel Ring LED Chandelier - Large by Hammerton Studio - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (CHB0042-48-BS-CR-CA1-L1)

The Parallel Ring LED Chandelier - Large by Hammerton Studio takes the classic chandelier shape and puts it in a modern light. The main focal point are the kiln fused, hand textured glass rings that are handcrafted by artisans in a glass studio in Salt Lake City, Utah. In between each parallel set of glass are modern LED lighting, which illuminate the space with a contemporary air. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Round. Color: Clear. Finish: Metallic Beige Silver