Parallel Ring LED Chandelier by Hammerton Studio - Color: Silver - Finish: Glossy - (CHB0042-24-GM-CR-CA1-L1)

The showstopping Parallel Ring LED Chandelier from Hammerton Studio displays a dazzling floating ring LED panels of sparkling kiln-fused glass and an eco-friendly, VOC-free powder-coat finish. The glowing ring fixture offers an exciting effect when lit like light dancing off shimmering water, and the LEDs in each shade connector distribute light downward and between shade panels. This chandelier looks best in modern living rooms, dining areas, and corridors, though it is suitable for both residential and commercial applications. It comes with Stainless Steel cables and hardware. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Gunmetal