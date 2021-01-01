Parallel Oval LED Chandelier by Hammerton Studio - Color: Silver - Finish: Glossy - (PLB0042-44-GM-SG-CA1-L1)

Featuring a stunning oval floating LED panels of sparkling kiln-fused glass, the dazzling Parallel Oval LED Chandelier from Hammerton Studio includes an environmentally compliant, VOC-free, powder coat finish. The LEDs in each shade connector distribute light downward and between shade panels while the glowing oval ring fixture offers a see-through, colorful effect when illuminated. It can be used for both residential and commercial applications, though this chandelier looks best in modern living rooms, dining areas, and corridors. Includes Stainless Steel cables and hardware. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Gunmetal