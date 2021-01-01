Hammerton Studio Parallel LED Mini Pendant Light - Color: Bronze - Size: 1 light

The Parallel LED Mini Pendant by Hammerton Studio reminds us that two is often better than one with its luxurious pair of handcrafted, kiln-fused, textured glass panels. These panels are capped at the top by a finished metal insert containing a Cree brand integrated LED. When on, light radiates both down through the gaps in panels and out through the panels themselves, creating dazzling multi-faceted display. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Bronze. Additional Color: Bronze Granite. Finish: Gilded Brass