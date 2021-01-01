Parallel Glass LED Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (IDB0042-1A-BS-CR-L3)

The chic and stylish Parallel Glass LED Wall Sconce from Hammerton Studio showcases a sleek, colorful design of floating LED panels of sparkling kiln-fused glass. The hand-crafted, kiln-fused, textured glass shade offers a clear and textural colorful effect when lit. It includes an environmentally compliant, VOC-free, powder coat finish. Suitable for both residential and commercial applications, this beautiful wall sconce looks best in modern living rooms, hallways, and entryways. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Color: Clear. Finish: Metallic Beige Silver