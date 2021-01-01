Paraguay National Football Team Soccer Retro Jersey Num. 10 T-Shirt

Paraguay soccer football vintage jersey for Paraguayan supporters from Asunción, Ciudad del Este, San Lorenzo, Luque or any other part of the world who are fans of the Paraguay national team. Wear with pride the colours of the best team in Latin America. This 'los guaraníes' kit is a perfect present for those relatives who are real football soccer fans and are always watching the football match on TV or at the stadium. It also applies to basketball, handball, futsal, tennis, volleyball and other sport fans Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem