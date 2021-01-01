From camilla perkins
Camilla Perkins Paradise Art Print
Advertisement
UO-exclusive print from artist and illustrator Camilla Perkins, who elevates every day figures, flora + fauna with bright, textile-inspired patterns to capture the imaginary world she wishes she lived in. Her work Paradise is a modern take on the post-impressionist obsession with painting bathers by the water. Printed on archival paper made from cotton pressed in Italian mills, this high-quality art print is available in sizes and frames just right for your space. First select your frame (or go frameless), then select your size. About the Frames. All frames are manufactured in the US Matte frames are durable poly Wood frames are recycled wood All are fitted with protective plexiglass Finished with wood moldings, archival backer and protective bumpers Size. Available in multiple sizes Use the Size Guides to find the size that fits your space Content + Care. Wipe clean Made in the USA