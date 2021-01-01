From snare, bass, cymbal, drum

Paradiddle - Drummer Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Do you like to play the drums? Hitting the drums with your drumsticks is just fun. For you, music is more than just a hobby. A passionate drummer! A great gift for all musicians, drummers, men, women and children who love to play drums. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com