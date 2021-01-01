VAN ZYVERDEN Paperwhite Kit with White Chalk Metal Cachepot Bulbs (4-Pack)

Timeless beauty, sweet perfume and absolute dependability have made Paperwhites Narcissus the absolute all-time favorite Narcissus bulb for indoor forcing in winter. Clusters of pure white blooms will come 4-weeks to 6-weeks after potting. Very easy to grow, no special handling or treatment required. This Paperwhite kit comes with everything you need to grow these exotics: 4-bulbs, a 5 in. x 6.5 in. metal sink like, white striped chalk outer planter, a 5 in. nursery pot, planting medium and a set of growing instructions. As bulbs are essentially storage mechanisms, they already contain everything needed to produce flowers.