Be Good Company Multi Paper Trax - Dino Edition Super Pack

Be Good Company Paper Trax - Dino Edition Super Pack. Turn your walls into a racecar speedway with these 100% recyclable Paper Trax. Paper Trax is a completely recyclable, all paper-based race track created to race cars on Trax attached to your walls. The Paper Trax System fits all standard Matchbox and Hot Wheels size cars and can be assembled into countless creative track configurations. The included 3M Command Strips help attach the Trax to walls without causing damage or leaving behind a sticky residue. Each Trax is designed by a local artist with your kid's imagination taken to heart, and truly meets Einstein's famous quote, "Play is the highest form of research."