Honey-Can-Do Brown Paper Rope Large Basket with Liner

Honey-Can-Do Paper Rope Large Basket With Liner. Keep clutter at bay with this large paper rope basket with liner. The recycled and re-purposed parchment is formed into strap-like fibers, making the basket durable and eco-friendly. The wire frame adds to its strength, and the built-in carrying handles make it easy to transport. This basket provides endless storage options for any room of the house and its neutral color matches any decor. Coordinates with other paper rope products from Honey-Can-Do.