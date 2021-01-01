Poland Syndrome Awareness Poland sequence Related Papa Bear Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Great design related to Poland Syndrome support, Poland Syndrome Poland sequence, Poland Syndrome Dad Bear, Poland Syndrome Father Bear, Poland Syndrome Daddy Bear, Poland sequence awareness, Papa Bear disorder, Poland Syndrome family member, Poland Syn For a Poland Syndrome wife, Poland Syndrome husband, Poland Syndrome cousin, Poland Syndrome niece, Poland Syndrome nephew, Poland Syndrome boy, or Poland Syndrome girl. Celebrate Poland Syndrome Awareness Month 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only