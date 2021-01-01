Domestic Violence Awareness Physical Abuse Related Papa Bear Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Great design for Domestic Violence support, Domestic Violence Physical Abuse, Domestic Violence Dad Bear, Domestic Violence Father Bear, Domestic Violence Daddy Bear, Physical Abuse awareness, Papa Bear disorder, Domestic Violence family member, Domesti For a Domestic Violence wife, Domestic Violence husband, Domestic Violence cousin, Domestic Violence niece, Domestic Violence nephew, Domestic Violence boy, or Domestic Violence girl. Celebrate Domestic Violence Awareness Month 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only