From besa lighting
Paolo Wall Light by Besa Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Chrome - (1WS-787319-CR)
Minimal in form, the Paolo Wall Light offers flexible design potential for a variety of bathroom decorating schemes. This wall fixture features an enclosed, half-cylinder, blown glass diffuser mounted to a rectangular backplate. The diffuser is handcrafted by a skilled artisan utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation, and houses a single light source. This modern wall sconce is ADA Compliant and ideal for providing diffused, ambient lighting. Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Shape: Square. Color: Silver. Finish: Chrome