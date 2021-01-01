From besa lighting
Paolo Five Light Vanity Light by Besa Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Satin Nickel - (3WS-7873GL-SN)
Minimal in form, the Paolo Five Light Vanity Light from Besa Lighting offers flexible design potential for a variety of bathroom or vanity decorating schemes. This linear lighting fixture features five enclosed, half-cylinder, blown glass diffusers mounted to linear rectangular tubing. The lights are supported by a steel and brass base for added strength and stability. Each diffuser houses a single light source and is handcrafted by a skilled artisan utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation. Whether mounted horizontally or vertically, this modern wall light is ADA Compliant and is ideal for providing diffused, ambient lighting. Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Color: Clear. Finish: Satin Nickel