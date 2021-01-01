VALENTINO Panther Tote Bag in Army Green/brushwood at Nordstrom Rack

A signature panther print styles a leather tote with an adjustable shoulder strap for versatile carrying options. Mannequin's height for scale: 5'9". Adjustable removable shoulder strap. Dual top rolled handles. Leather and textile exterior features panther print and luggage tag. Lined interior features divider zip pocket, wall zip pocket, and wall slip pocket. Approx. 14.5" H x 14.5" W x 7" D. Approx. 8" handle drop, 17" adjustable strap drop. Made in Italy Leather/textile exterior, textile lining