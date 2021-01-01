From giorgio armani
Giorgio Armani Panther Loose Jumpsuit
Advertisement
Loose-fit jumpsuit with a zip-front and metallic detailing. V-neck Three-quarter sleeves Zip-front Side seam pockets Silk/viscose/polyester Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 50" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Since launching his self-named fashion empire in 1975, Milanese designer Giorgio Armani has both revolutionized women's and men's fashion, and the fashion industry writ large. His now signature silhouettes forged new directions at the time, with more natural fits and neutral colors. To this day, the Armani name is synonymous with an effortless and approachable Italian aesthetic that can be found in its expertly tailored clothing, accessories and beauty collections. Advanced European - B30 Consignment > Giorgio Armani > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Giorgio Armani. Color: Black. Size: 6.