Mohawk Home Pantaleone Indigo 2 ft. x 7 ft. Oriental Runner Rug, Blue

A vibrant palette of indigo, light blue, grey, gold, ivory and sea glass adds a modern touch to the antique inspired artfully distressed motif of Mohawk Homes Pantaleone Runner Rug, available in size 2 ft. x 7 ft. Thoughtfully woven with premium polyester and luxurious rayon, this area rug is highly resistant to crushing, matting and every day wear-and-tear, so it will stay newer looking longer. Sumptuously soft to the touch, this designer style also offers superior stain resistance, trusted durability and vivid color clarity, all at an affordable price. Clean up is a breeze so you can live worry free. Simply spot clean spills with a mild solution of detergent and water and vacuum as needed.