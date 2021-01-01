From williston forge
Panel TV Stand
Your favorite show is on! Call up your friends and gather around this panel TV stand from the Ossabaw collection. This TV credenza with storage accommodates up to a 47” TV weighing 70 lbs. or less, making it ideal for binge watching your favorite show with friends, watching a guilty-pleasure movie, or having a video game marathon. This TV stand with doors features divided, open shelving to hold your audio/video equipment neatly and conveniently. This open space is also perfect for displaying your DVDs or equipping a sound bar to improve your audio quality. This living room stand also features an adjustable shelf behind each framed, safety-tempered glass door for gaming equipment, home decor, books, or photos of your family. An enclosed back panel with cord access ensures that your living room furniture will be free of cord clutter. Finished in Washington Cherry, with wrought iron style hardware and accents, this TV stand with glass doors will give your home that rustic sensation you’ve been looking for.