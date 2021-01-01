Brass Panel LED China Hat Area Light by Focus Industries - Finish: Brass - (AL-04-LEDP-52-BAR)

Handsomely designed by Focus Industries, this Brass Panel LED China Hat Area Light is a sophisticated finishing touch for the most elegant of walkways, patios, and gardens. Its efficient LED driver works with a standard 12-volt landscaping electrical system and is mated to an integrated heatsink hub to ensure longevity and performance. The acrylic lens is high impact and clear, and the light is topped by a 7.5' cast brass china hat, a conical reflector that prevents glare while concentrating illumination in a wide downward radius. Stick it directly into the ground with a 9' ABS stake. Color: Brass. Finish: Brass Acid Verde