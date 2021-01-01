From simplipiba
Panda Squad Animal Lover Panda Bears Tote Bag
Advertisement
Adoring panda so much? This cute panda love design is for every panda lover like you! Whether you're a panda mom or a panda bear dad, this adorable baby panda design is for you! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.