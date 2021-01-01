Panda Bear Nope Not Today Lazy Panda Cute Panda Baby T-Shirt

Panda Bear Nope Cute Panda Baby. Funny panda picture saying Nope for panda lovers. A cute panda and lazy panda for panda fans, lazy people & morning grumps. Lazy Panda Bear Funny Panda gift for the panda mum with panda eyes. Lazy Panda Nope funny for panda lovers to show panda love. The cute panda baby is not only a panda cuddly toy, but also a lazy panda bear that also says Nope not Today as in this panda picture. Show your panda love. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem