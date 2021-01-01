Panama Jack Laguna 7-Piece Rectangular Dining Set

Crafted of solid acacia wood in a honey-hued finish, the Panama Jack 7-Piece Laguna dining set by Panama Jack is the perfect addition for any patio, balcony, or poolside living area. Relax in style and throw your worries away while enjoying your favorite cocktail or meal. Modern black cording seat and backrest has been design to dry quickly, making rain and wet swimsuits no big deal. Pair this beautifully designed set with other items from this collection to create your outdoor oasis. Light sanding and teak oil may be applied every few months to restore the original golden teak color.