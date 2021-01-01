Dainolite PAM-276HP Pamela 6 Light 27" Wide Chandelier Matte Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Dainolite PAM-276HP Pamela 6 Light 27" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(6) 25 watt maximum G9 bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 8" downrod, (1) 11", and (1) 20" downrodUL, CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 14"Maximum Hanging Height: 49"Width: 27"Depth: 15"Product Weight: 6 lbsShade Height: 7"Shade Width: 7"Shade Depth: 7"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 25 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulbs Included: No Matte Black