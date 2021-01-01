From christopher knight home
Christopher Knight Home Paloma Throw Pillow, 1 Piece Set, MULTICOLOR
A TOUCH OF PERSONALITY: Easily customize your living room, bedroom, or foyer with this chic accent pillow. With an unbeatable combination of comfort and impeccable style, this accessory will be sure to enliven any lounge space. HANDCRAFTED BOHO DESIGN: Our pillow is the perfect accent for any scheme of decor as they are expertly designed and handwoven with artisan expertise for a one-of-a-kind look. This features a thick loop textured design in white, greens, and grays. The backside is a solid gray color. COTTON: Made with cotton fiber and polyester, our pillow is created to be an incredibly strong and stable accessory. Featuring a wide array of colors, this material offers your home soft, beautiful aesthetics that is also breathable and naturally resistant to static. REMOVABLE COVERS: You can easily remove our pillow cover for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Just use the zippers to unfasten the skin and slip out the inner filling. Spot cleaning or drying cleaning is recommended for this product. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This pillow is 18.00” W x 18.00” L. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming pillow.