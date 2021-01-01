From wac lighting

Paloma LED Monopoint by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (MO-LED512S-830-WT)

$296.95
In stock
Description

The Paloma LED Monopoint by WAC Lighting provides ideal lighting situations for aspects of the home that may need to be highlighted in its application environment. The fixture utilizes a high-performance LED luminaire and is made from a durable die-cast aluminum material for durability. To further aid the integrated and energy-efficient LED lamping, the piece utilizes 1 filter lens or 1 accessory lens as well as a spring lock to aid in aiming adjustment. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Cylinder. Color: White. Finish: White

