Paloma LED Monopoint by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (MO-LED512S-830-WT)

The Paloma LED Monopoint by WAC Lighting provides ideal lighting situations for aspects of the home that may need to be highlighted in its application environment. The fixture utilizes a high-performance LED luminaire and is made from a durable die-cast aluminum material for durability. To further aid the integrated and energy-efficient LED lamping, the piece utilizes 1 filter lens or 1 accessory lens as well as a spring lock to aid in aiming adjustment. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Cylinder. Color: White. Finish: White