Paloma LED Adjustable Spotlight by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (MO-4023-830-BK)
With a spare design and a wealth of customization options, the Paloma LED Adjustable Spotlight by WAC Lighting brings together function and minimal style as it provides powerful accent lighting in a variety of locations. A variety of finishes are available for this Die Cast Aluminum spotlight, as well as many choices of color temperature and CRI to ensure the best light for the space. The spotlight also features a wide range of rotation capabilities and impressive battery life. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Black. Finish: Black