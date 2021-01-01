From haviland

Haviland Palmyre Or (Gold) Dinner Plate

$299.95 on sale
($609.95 save 51%)
In stock
Buy at replacementsltd

Description

Dinner Plate in the Palmyre Or (Gold) pattern by Haviland. Gold Encrusted Rim,Platinum Verge 10 1/4

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com