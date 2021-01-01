Palmera 77.16" Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise with Ottoman
Description
Product DetailsWeights & DimensionsOverall : 77.16â x 54.72â x 35âH 3-seater : 77.16â x 28.74â x 35âH Ottoman : 23.23â x 21.65â x 18.11âHBack Cushion : 23.6âWSeat Height : 18.11âArm Height : 23.6âProduct Weight : 57.3 / 36.3 LBSGross Weight : 72.8 / 44.0 LBSCarton size : 50.8â x 30.7â x 17.3â28.1â x 30.7â x 17.3â SpecificationsProduct Type : Sofa & ChaiseOrientation : ReversibleDesign : StationarySeating Capacity : 4Upholstery Material : 100% Polyester BlendUpholstery Colour : Light greySeat Fill Material : FoamBack Fill Material : PP cottonFrame Material : Solid + Manufactured WoodSeat Construction : Solid wood + Spring PocketLeg Material : Rubber woodLeg Color : NaturalArm Type : Square armsBack Type : Tufted backWeight Capacity : 300 LBS each seatProduct Care : Wipe clean with a dry cloth AssemblyAssembly Required : YesLevel of Assembly : Partial AssemblyFeatures:Reversible sectional sofa, the ottoman and seat cushion are removable, you can combine the sofa as per your room space, is perfect centerpiece for your seating arrangementThe seat cover back cover are removable and washable;Comfortable seating;Natural color solid rubber wood leg.Photo may slightly different from actual item in terms of color due to the monitor's displayPattern: Solid ColorTufted Cushions: YesSeat Style: Multiple cushion seatSkirted: NoLacey Act Compliant: YesOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 35 InchesOverall Width - Side to Side: 77.16 InchesOverall Depth - Front to Back: 54.72 InchesProduct Type: Sofa & ChaiseShape: L-ShapedOrientation: ReversibleDesign: StationarySleeper Size: Sleeper Mechanism: Reclining Type: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Adjustable Lumbar: NoPosition Lock: Mattress Included: NoMattress Type: Upholstery Material: Polyester BlendUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color (Fabric: Gray Polyester Blend): GrayUpholstery Color (Fabric: Yellow Polyester Blend): YerllowSeat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Back Fill Material: CottonBack Fill Material Details: PP cottonBack Type of Bird Feathers: Frame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: Solid WoodLeg Material Details: Leg Color: NaturalArm Type: Square ArmsBack Type: Tufted backTufted Cushions: YesSlipcovered: NoNailhead Trim: NoRemovable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Cover: YesReversible Cushions: Removable Cushion Location: Durability: Stain ResistantProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothWeight Capacity: 1200Country of Origin - Additional Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseFoam Density: 1.6 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Retro;ScandinavianJoinery: Main Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: Cleaning Code: SW: Clean with water-based or dry, solvent-based cleanersComponent Connector: Brackets/clips are included but not installedCushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoTreatment Details: Weight Capacity Per Seat: 300Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: YesDouble Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Double rub count greater than 30,000: Spefications:TAA Compliant: YesBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: SCS Certified: YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: YesCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesContains Flame Retardant Materials: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: NFPA Compliant: Yes