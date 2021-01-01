From jefdesigns
Palm Nest Pendant Light by jefdesigns - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (jd_Palm_Wood_Inny28)
The Palm Nest Pendant Light by jefdesigns pairs a classically-styled, crisp linen shade with a nature-inspired surprise to create this contemporary design. The inside of this outer shade is dressed up with a digitally printed landscape of lush palm fronds and warm tones as an inner shade with a fabric bottom gently diffuses a layer of light onto surroundings, bringing the art around it to life. With a cool and captivating composition, this piece lends a bright, beautiful touch to the room it is in. jefdesigns studio believes an artfully designed space creates a serene environment, one that quiets the noise of the world and allows us to relax and be at peace. Their nature-inspired, modern decor objects are thoughtfully designed and crafted in the US. Founded in 2003 and based in Portland Oregon. Shape: Drum. Color: White. Finish: Brushed Nickel