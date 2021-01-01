From palm coast fl vacation and beach gear
Palm Coast Florida Sassy Tote Bag
Advertisement
Great gift, present, or souvenir for that Palm Coast trip, a beachin' vacation spot! Perfect for strolling the beach, pier, or just lounging around your Palm Coast Florida condo or hotel. Get sassy, get salty, get to Palm Coast Florida. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.