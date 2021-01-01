From rbw
RBW Palindrome 2-Series LED Suspension - Color: Brown - Size: 2 light
The Rich Brilliant Willing Palindrome 2-Series LED Suspension is an anomalous fixture that encompasses multidimensional movement and experimental modes of illumination. The closed composition takes shape in an elongated hexagon, with bent steel tubes flanked by sand-blasted glass diffusers, housing the warm LED light. From start to finish, the Palindrome is the ultimate in hands-on customization; the glass diffusers are rotatable by hand three-hundred sixty-degrees and can be positioned in any direction on the axis of the bent steel tubes. With various suspension styles, the Palindrome can take on innumerable forms for any design need. Color: Brown. Finish: Breccia