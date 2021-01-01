Paletti 4 Piece Modular Sectional Sofa by Fatboy - Color: Blue (PST-ANT | PCS-MST | PHK-STROB)

The Paletti 4 Piece Modular Sectional Sofa can make any modern residential or commercial space a relaxing and aesthetically appealing one. Constructed of sunbrella upholstered fabric that is highly durable and comes with two modular seats, one corner seat and one ottoman. The covering is UV resistent, dirt and water repellent so the upholstery will last due to its durablity. Paletti's base is constructed of recycled polypropylene and has a polyurethane fill. Comes in a range of colors and can be combined with the Paletti Coffee Table to enhance the set. Fatboy originated in Europe just over 10 years ago and is currently sold in over 60 countries. The hallmark of the Fatboy brand has always been anchored in iconic European design, mixed with a creative twist and a sense of humor that extends into all of its product offerings, graphics and unique style. It all started in The Netherlands, as an exciting, unconventional design for living. It challenged. It provoked. It charmed. It reshaped comfort. It redefined fun. Fatboy reflects the unbelievable fun we have in developing controversial new product designs. And the fun goes on and on. And so no one feels left out, we also give animals their rights. Why should people have all the fun? So we give the animal world a doggielounge and tail wag. Fatboy is about outrageous fun. Controversial design. Standing out, and getting noticed. Fatboy: Don't let the fun pass you by without Fatboy. Seize the moment. Live life to its fullest. Live the Fatboy Life. Viva la Fatboy! Color: Blue.