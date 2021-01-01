Paletti 3 Piece Modular Sectional Sofa by Fatboy - Color: Grey (PHK-ANT | PCS-ANT | PST-DES)

The Paletti 3 Piece Modular Sectional Sofa by Fatboy is made up of separate, modular elements that allow this collection to be composed as needed to create comfortable lounge environments. The user-friendly system allows these pieces to easily click together for a truly flexible set-up. Inspired by a pallet-based frame, this design also boasts sustainability with a super-strong frame containing recycled plastic and a durable, UV, water and stain-resistant fabric covering the foam-filled cushions. This set is an ideal addition to entertaining and lounge areas. Fatboy originated in Europe just over 10 years ago and is currently sold in over 60 countries. The hallmark of the Fatboy brand has always been anchored in iconic European design, mixed with a creative twist and a sense of humor that extends into all of its product offerings, graphics and unique style. It all started in The Netherlands, as an exciting, unconventional design for living. It challenged. It provoked. It charmed. It reshaped comfort. It redefined fun. Fatboy reflects the unbelievable fun we have in developing controversial new product designs. And the fun goes on and on. And so no one feels left out, we also give animals their rights. Why should people have all the fun? So we give the animal world a doggielounge and tail wag. Fatboy is about outrageous fun. Controversial design. Standing out, and getting noticed. Fatboy: Don't let the fun pass you by without Fatboy. Seize the moment. Live life to its fullest. Live the Fatboy Life. Viva la Fatboy! Color: Grey.