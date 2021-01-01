Palestinian Flag Spoon Arabic Calligraphy Palestine Cool Tote Bag

Perfect for you or as a gift for anyone who loves Palestine. For birthday, anniversary, graduation, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Christmas, and any other occasion. Great for those who are proud of their Palestinian heritage. Men, Women, girls, boys, guys, and teens. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.