From palestine gifts and clothing
Palestine - Palestine Made Tote Bag
Advertisement
Were you born in Palestine? Show your Palestine pride with our awesome custom apparel! Makes a great souvenir for someone from or born in Palestine. Looking for a great piece of clothing to show that you are from Palestine? This special Palestine souvenir apparel is for you! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.