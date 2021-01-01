Set of 2 Palermo Tufted Dining Chair Brown - Christopher Knight Home

These Christopher Knight Home Palermo Tufted Dining Chairs (Set of 2) will suit many needs while still not losing an ounce of style. Featuring a tufted patterned and padded seat and back, these dining chairs make an elegant and stylish addition to your seating arrangement. They are constructed from solid hardwood with bonded leather upholstering, these Christopher Knight Home Palermo Tufted Dining Chairs will fit right into any decor style in your home. Fully covered in leather, you will want to keep one in every room.