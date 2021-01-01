From fall river press
Paleo Slow Cooker Cookbook: Includes 300 Recipes for All Tastes Emily Dionne Author
Advertisement
Whether you're a recent convert or a Paleo devotee, you know that the Paleolithic diet is highly effective for losing weight and improving your overall health. But who wants to spend all that time in the kitchen cooking and cleaning up pots and pans? Get out your slow cooker--it's the key to delicious dishes like:Buffalo chicken wingsStrawberry-rhubarb compoteAcorn squash autumn bisqueChipotle tomato sauceSalmon with lemon, capers, and rosemaryAsian pepper steakCoconut mango spiced chickenPork tenderloin with sweet and savory applesHerb-stuffed tomatoesPear slushBased on the diet of our ancestors, the Paleolithic diet uses fresh and simple ingredients to promote weight loss, muscle gain, optimal health, and peak performance. Nutritionist and personal trainer Emily Dionne teaches you how to make satisfying, whole-food dishes for every meal--hearty breakfasts, healthy and filling lunches, sophisticated dinners, and even festive party fare.