From kirkland's
Pale Blue Tinted Glass Jug Table Lamp
Our Pale Blue Tinted Glass Jug Table Lamp features a unique, blown glass style with a subtle, hammered texture. You'll love it looming shade's sleek cylinder shape. Lamp measures 20H in. Crafted of glass Tinted blue finish Hammered ball bodice Hardback cylinder shade in white fabric Shade measures 10.5H x 9 in. in diameter Socket accommodates a 60-watt bulb Features a clear, plug-in cord Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Do not exceed specified wattage. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.