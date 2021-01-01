Pale Blue Herring Pattern Quilted Coverlet Set, King / CalKing, by Noble Linens

Advertisement
DETAILS Casual elegance meets pure uncompromising comfort with this Premium Quilt. Sure to compliment any bedroom style, this beautiful quilt is available in three timeless patterns and six vintage, captivating colors. Noble Linen's Quilt is spun from our Premium Microfiber yarns, offering twice the durability of cotton and is 100% hypoallergenic. Enjoy easy maintenance with this machine washable, wrinkle free and stain resistant premium beauty. Truly an All Season Quilt, it will keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Noble Linens Premium Quilt will surely add the finishing touch to your tranquil bedroom oasis. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Set includes: 1 Quilt and 2 Pillow Shams (Twin set comes with 1 Pillow Sham) Care Instructions: machine wash cold, tumble dry low, fade resistant Double Brushed Microfiber for outstanding comfort and temperature control Superior weave for durability and buttery-soft touch Hypoallergenic, Antimicrobial, & Antibacterial — ideal for sensitive skin and those with allergies SIZE GUIDE Twin/Twin XL Size Set Includes:1 Twin/Twin XL Quilt: 68" W x 90" L1 Standard Sham: 20" W x 26" L Full/Queen Size Sheet Set Includes:1 Full/Queen Quilt: 90" W x 92" L2 Standard Shams: 20" W x 26" L King/Cal King Size Set Includes:1 King/Cal King Quilt: 106" W x 96" L2 King Shams: 20" W x 36" L