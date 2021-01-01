Palati Wall Sconce by Visual Comfort - Color: White - Finish: Bronze - (S 2440BZ-L)

The Palati Wall Sconce by Visual Comfort adds a soft, pleasant vibe to elegant modern surroundings. A simple design by Ian K. Fowler, it starts with a semicircular frame sits flush with the wall, surrounding its lamping with a pleated fabric shade. The Palati is an excellent choice for a hallway, foyer, or other large living spaces, with an arrangement that obscures any direct brightness, transforming it into a warm ambient glow all around the fixture. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: Bronze