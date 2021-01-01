From campania international
Palais Cast Stone Urn Planter
Features:Patina or finish hand applied by trained artisansDesigned to weather naturally and last a lifetimeMade in the USAProduct Type: Urn PlanterMaterial: ConcreteMaterial Details: Cast stoneShape: RoundDrainage Holes: YesDrill Holes: Drain Plug Included: Self Watering: NoKeyhole Composting: NoWith Wheels: NoDistressed: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationNumber of Planters Included: 1Adjustable Hanging Length: NoCover Included: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesStyle: Modern & ContemporaryQuality Score: 0.8Spefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 24Overall Width - Side to Side: 26.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 26.5Planter Base Diameter: Planter Top Diameter: Hanging Length: Hanging Weight Capacity: Overall Product Weight: 177Assembly:Installation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Warranty: Color: Copper Bronze