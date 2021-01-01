A super textured expanded vinyl wallpaper with a modern damask design. Contemporary duck egg blue with silver metallic highlights and a shimmering white pearlescent background. Perfect for covering up minor wall imperfections and blemishes as the 3 dimensional finish helps to disguise lumps and bumps. Use alone on all 4 walls, or as a feature wall. Paste the paper application. Each roll is 11-yds x 20.5-in and covers 56 square feet. Graham & Brown Palais 56-sq ft Duck Egg Vinyl Textured Damask Unpasted Wallpaper in Blue | 20-926