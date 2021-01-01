From isabelline
Pak Persian Padme Beige/Brown Wool Rug - 8'3'' X 10'3''
Designed with mesmerizing intricacy and gorgeous color palette, this hand-knotted masterpiece demonstrates the beauty and electrifying thrill of Pak Persian art. These meticulously hand-knotted Pak-Persian rug is made with pure wool and features breathtaking traditional, transitional, and tribal designs in bold luxurious color pallets. Known for their intricate designs these rugs are a reproduction of Persian rugs, made in Pakistan with unique Mughal designs. Made by master weavers using the same Persian texture, design and dying technique, we wanted to produce the most significant manifestation of Persian art, life, and culture. This rug is most famous for its exceptional quality, incredible designs, patterns, and vibrant rich color. Pak-Persian rugs made with Persian weave with high knot counts, which enables the high intricacy and detail found in the patterns are also referred to as "State of art", each color adds a rich beautiful detail in the artwork of this rug. The design, color, and beautiful chromatic composition with a vibrant sheen with intricate designs, exude beauty, elegance, and quality make this rug a masterpiece of its own.