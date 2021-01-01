Best Chicken Lifestyle Humor Gifts Pajamas Boots Funny Chicken Farmer Lover Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Awesome chicken theme vintage design with funny phrase for those that want to express themselves. Whether you are a chicken lover or chicken farmer, this chicken style is perfect for you. Have this on with your pajamas and boots. This Funny Pajamas, Boots and Chickens design makes a perfect gift idea for any special occasion, event, birthday, vacation, party or holidays. Great trendy styles and novelty graphic for yourself, friends, family, or anyone you love. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only