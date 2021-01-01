From winston porter
Paizlee 9 - Piece Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
This excellent Paizlee 9 - Piece Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set features a gorgeous finish that works with several different attractive themes. Created from prime quality rubberwood known as Asian hardwood, no heat treated pressured wood like MDF, particleboard, or veneer top fabricated. The dining table features an extendable leaf that can be easily expanded making the dining area for personal occasions or great parties. This square wooden table can fit 4 to 8 persons easily. This amazing kitchen table makes a really good addition for all kitchen space and corresponds to all sorts of dining room concepts. The stunning dining chair offers a solid wood top to get an exquisite, modern look and fit personal preference and perfect design. It adds elegance and class to any place you have placed it. The frame of the dining chairs are engineered to offer a great amount of comfort to your spine and thus reduce the chances of back pain. The standard shape, size, and design make the dining area significantly attractive. This contemporary, budget-friendly, durable, and comfortable dining set can be a good choice if you are looking for a great dining time experience with family and friends.