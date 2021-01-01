From weston home
Weston Home Paityn Chrome Finish and White Faux Marble Top End Table
Bold style and modern sophistication accurately describe the Paityn Chrome Finish and White Faux Marble Top End Table from Weston Home. This extravagant end table showcases a crisp and innovative design that works great in contemporary or glam settings. Clean lines decorate the base in eclectic style and is polished off in a lively chrome finish. The smooth table top features white faux marble that stunningly matches the chrome finish of the base and allows ample surface space for all your household essentials.Weston Home Paityn infusing contemporary elements with daring hues, shimmering metallic finishes and an eclectic air, this style is for the free-spirited trend setter.