Blueberry Pet Paisley Print Polyester Dog Collar, Emerald Green, Small: 12 to 16-in neck, 5/8-in wide

Turn daily walks into a runway strut with the Blueberry Pet Paisley Print Dog Collar. Available in a variety of equally vibrant and happy colors, you can choose your favorite or go with multiples to switch up your pet’s look. Each collar is made to last from high-density polyester webbing, with neoprene padding at the bottom for an ultra-comfortable fit—and bonus points go the easy on/off buckles, which are made from eco-friendly plastic. The collars are fully adjustable for a perfect fit, with a D-ring for the leash and a loop for tags.