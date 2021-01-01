Prestige Paints Interior Paint and Primer in One, Comparable Match of Behr* Chocolate Soul*, Satin, 1 Gallon

*Prestige Paints has created a comparable color based on color specifications of the original color using industry leading technology. *This Behr paint color name is a trademark of Behr. Prestige Paints is not associated or affiliated with Behr in any way. Smooth Application ideal for living rooms, family rooms, media rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, kitchens and hallways 100% Acrylic latex paint for easy soap and water clean-up Low VOC: less than 5 g/l prior to tinting, Weight: 12.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Prestige Paints